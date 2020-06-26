Rachel Elaine Clark Glenn
Savannah
Elaine, (49), died June 24, 2020 in Savannah, while under the care of St. Joseph/Candler Hospital.
She was born July 2, 1970 in Savannah, GA and lived in Savannah all her life.
She attended Herschel V. Jenkins High School and earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree in English from Armstrong State College and received her Master's Degree from Georgia Southern University. She was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Ascension and regularly attended Sunday school classes at the First Baptist Church of the Islands. She was an active volunteer at Coastal Middle School, the Boy Scouts of America, the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary, YMCA Livestrong, and supported many other local organizations.
After fighting a long battle against cancer, Elaine officially retired from teaching in 2017.
Surviving are her husband, James P. Glenn, Sr. of Savannah, GA; her son and his girlfriend, J. Patrick Glenn, Jr. and Rebecca A. Strohmetz; her mother, Miriam Juanita Clark; sister and brother-in-law, Denise (Clark) Boyles and Scott Boyles.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will be having a private service at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Islands Chapel, followed by a private graveside service at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Monday, June 29, 2020.
Pallbearers will be: Bob Frankosky, Joseph Frankosky, Robert Frankosky, Anthony Frankosky, Scott Boyles, John Wyatt Boyles, and Roger Boyles.
The family suggests that any remembrances be made in her memory to the Livestrong program at the Islands YMCA.
