Savannah - Ralph L. Williams Ralph L. Williams, 70, of Savannah, GA passed away suddenly Saturday, August 24, 2019. Ralph graduated from Savannah High and Savannah Technical College. He worked for Union Camp for 25 years and from there held a number of engineering and construction positions at various firms. His most recent employers were ITS and Hargrove engineering. He was above all a people-person. Ralph enjoyed meeting new folks, tasting craft beer, walking on the beach, and being dad to his dogs and cats. Ralph was a veteran of the Air National Guard with 12 years of service. He worked on the flight deck and traveled extensively through his career. He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Marie Williams; brothers, Bruce and Roger Williams. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Pat Williams; sons, Ryan and Hunter; sister, Gerry Garrison; and nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 5pm to 7pm Tuesday September 3, 2019 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel. In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to Savannah Wildlife Rescue or Save-A-Life. Savannah Morning News September 1, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Sept. 1, 2019