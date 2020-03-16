Savannah Morning News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
4605 E Highway 80
Savannah, GA 31410
(912) 898-0900
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
4605 E Highway 80
Savannah, GA 31410
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Paulk Funeral Home
Fitzgerald, GA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Paulk Funeral Home
Fitzgerald, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph Lamar Hall


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ralph Lamar Hall Obituary
Ralph Lamar Hall
Savannah
Ralph Lamar Hall, 85, passed away after a long illness on Sunday March 15, 2020 at the home of his son. Ralph was born in Fitzgerald, GA on September 13, 1934 to the late Instent Willis and Theola Dorminy Hall. He was preceded in death by his wife of 29 years Evelyn Martin Hall.
He was a 1953 graduate of Fitzgerald High School. He served in the US Army 1954-1957. Ralph spent most of his time stationed in Germany. After returning state side he enrolled in The University of Georgia graduating in 1960 with a Bachelor of Business Administration. He was a member of Delta Sigma Pi fraternity He was a long-time member of Wilmington Island Methodist Church. He is also a long-time member and past president of Wilmington Island Lions Club.
He is survived by his son Lamar (Sheri) Hall of Guyton, GA; five grandchildren Catherine, William, Christopher, Steven, and Edward; a brother Raymond (Betty) Hall of Macon, GA; and two nieces Jean (Mike) O'Dillon and Julie Hall all of Macon, GA.
A viewing will be from 6-8 p.m. at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Islands Chapel on Thursday March 19, 2020. Funeral service will be held at Paulk Funeral Home in Fitzgerald, GA on Saturday March 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. The family will receive guests one hour prior to the funeral service. Interment will be in Evergreen cemetery in Fitzgerald, GA.
Remembrances may be made to the Wilmington Island Lions Club, 210 Walthour Rd., Savannah, GA 31410.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
March 17, 2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

logo

Published in Savannah Morning News from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
Download Now