Ralph Lamar Hall
Savannah
Ralph Lamar Hall, 85, passed away after a long illness on Sunday March 15, 2020 at the home of his son. Ralph was born in Fitzgerald, GA on September 13, 1934 to the late Instent Willis and Theola Dorminy Hall. He was preceded in death by his wife of 29 years Evelyn Martin Hall.
He was a 1953 graduate of Fitzgerald High School. He served in the US Army 1954-1957. Ralph spent most of his time stationed in Germany. After returning state side he enrolled in The University of Georgia graduating in 1960 with a Bachelor of Business Administration. He was a member of Delta Sigma Pi fraternity He was a long-time member of Wilmington Island Methodist Church. He is also a long-time member and past president of Wilmington Island Lions Club.
He is survived by his son Lamar (Sheri) Hall of Guyton, GA; five grandchildren Catherine, William, Christopher, Steven, and Edward; a brother Raymond (Betty) Hall of Macon, GA; and two nieces Jean (Mike) O'Dillon and Julie Hall all of Macon, GA.
A viewing will be from 6-8 p.m. at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Islands Chapel on Thursday March 19, 2020. Funeral service will be held at Paulk Funeral Home in Fitzgerald, GA on Saturday March 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. The family will receive guests one hour prior to the funeral service. Interment will be in Evergreen cemetery in Fitzgerald, GA.
Remembrances may be made to the Wilmington Island Lions Club, 210 Walthour Rd., Savannah, GA 31410.
Savannah Morning News
March 17, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020