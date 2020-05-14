Home

More Obituaries for Ralph Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sgt. First Class Ralph Leon Phillips

Sgt. First Class Ralph Leon Phillips Obituary
Sgt. First Class Ralph Leon Phillips
Pooler, GA
Sgt. First Class Ralph Leon Phillips, 88, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital. He was born in Fleming, GA to the late Rufus Lester & Edel Gill Phillips. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Cynthia Virginia Shearouse Phillips. He retired after 21 years of service to his country from the United States Army. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and Zerubbabel Masonic Lodge # 15. Survivors include his children, Lester R. Phillips, Sr., Richard Phillips (Amy), and Ginger Jeffers (Braxton); grandchildren, Lauren Eades (Brice), Lester Phillips, Jr. (Danielle) and Aaron Phillips; great-grandchildren, Melissa Phillips and Aarolynn Phillps; brothers, Rufus Phillips and Humphrey Phillips (Sarah), as well as a number of nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19, the family will have a private funeral and burial. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be given to the , 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605 or the Masonic Home of Georgia, 1417 Nottingham Drive, Macon, GA 31211 or to the Trinity United Methodist Church Building Fund, 320 Benton Drive, Pooler, GA 31322. Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
05/15/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from May 14 to May 15, 2020
