Funeral service for Mr. Ralph Woodley will be held 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at First Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, 1604 Burroughs St., Savannah, GA 31415.
Survivors: wife, Sarah Woodley; daughter, Latrice Y. Murray (Charles); mother, Luretha Clark; brothers, Curtis Pryor, James Arthur, Fred Spencer Welch (Betty); sisters, Freddie Royal Zeigler, Gloria McCloud (Lawerence), Frankie Kirkland (James), Teffany Thacker, Alberta Lloyd; 2 grandchildren.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 30, 2019