|
|
Randal B. "Randy" Carter
Savannah, GA
Randal B. "Randy" Carter, age 95, of Savannah passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 in Canton, GA near his son.
Mr. Carter was born on June 17, 1924 in Massies Mill, VA, the son of the late Oder P. and Lina Mae Carter. A classic example of the Greatest Generation, he was a veteran of the United States Army, serving honorably during World War II and was a recipient of the Purple Heart. Following his military tenure he attended the University of Virginia, earning a degree in Chemistry. After completing his formal education Randy began his career with Hercules, Inc. working on jet propellant projects. He later transferred to Savannah to work with American Cyanamid, but ultimately joined the Herty Foundation working as a Chemist in the Pulp and Paper research lab. He retired after over 30 years of service and led a quiet retirement along with his wife Wylene, focusing on church and family. He was a founding member of Southside Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and Sunday School Teacher.
Mr. Carter was preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Wylene Scott Carter. He is survived by his son, COL Randal Scott Carter, U.S. Army (Ret.) and his wife Marina; sister, Elizabeth Purvis; grandson, Michael Carter and wife Kim; granddaughter, Danielle Carter; and great-granddaughter, Brooklyn Grace.
The family will be receiving friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, 7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive, Savannah, GA 31406.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 31, 2020 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel with burial following at Hillcrest Abbey Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the local Animal shelter of your choice as Randy had a soft heart for animals – especially dogs.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020