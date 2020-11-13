1/1
Randall Bashlor
Randall Bashlor
Sylvania, GA
Randall Warren Bashlor, 63, died on November 12, 2020. He was born in Savannah, GA to the late Fred Thomas & Elise Hodges Bashlor and attended Sylvania First United Methodist Church. He worked for FedEx Ground for 24 years and he enjoyed hunting, fishing and being in the outdoors. Besides his parents, Randall was preceded in death by his brother, Fred Thomas Bashlor, Jr.
Survivors: Wife: Maria Waters Bashlor of Sylvania; Daughters and Son-In-Law: Michelle & Ernie White and Ginger Rahn, all of Savannah, GA; Sister and Brother-In-Law: Glenda & Dickie Vinson of Savannah, GA; Brother and Sister-In-Law: Dewey & Lisa Bashlor of Savannah, GA; Grandchildren: Joshua Rahn and Mackenzie White; Great-Grandchildren: Marcie Rahn and Aubree Rahn; Several Nieces and Nephews.
Graveside Service: Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Screven County Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Darcia Atkinson officiating. Burial following. The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM until the hour of service at the cemetery.
Remembrances: Sylvania First United Methodist Church, P O Box 258, Sylvania, GA 30467.
Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements. www.thompsonstricklandwaters.com
Savannah Morning News
11/14/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
01:30 - 02:00 PM
Screven County Memorial Cemetery
NOV
14
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Screven County Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home
107 Singleton Ave
Sylvania, GA 30467
9125642331
