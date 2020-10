Or Copy this URL to Share

Randall "Randy" Eugene Selph

Waynesboro, GA

Randy passed away Tuesday. The visitation will be on Monday, October 19th from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home followed by the funeral at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Abbey West. Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes-West Chatham Chapel. (912) 748-2444

10/14/2020



