1/1
Randolph "Randy" Whitfield
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Randolph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Randolph "Randy" Whitfield
Reidsville
Randolph "Randy" Whitfield, 80 peacefully passed away on July 14, 2020 at Community Hospice House of Vidalia. Mr. Whitfield was born in Montgomery County, was a longtime resident of Pooler/Bloomingdale, Ga., and currently resided in Reidsville, Ga. A 40-year employee of Stone Container, Mr. Whitfield retired in 1998. Of all the things he loved, coaching softball, being outside, and fishing, were at the top of his list. Mr. Whitfield was preceded in death by his parents, Hilton Lee Whitfield and Thelma Tootle Whitfield, siblings, Ray Whitfield, Letha Johnson, and Ann Williams, also his loving daughter Leann Whitfield. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Josephine Reynolds Whitfield, daughter, Teresa Riner, grandchildren, Scott and Kira Bevill, Joshua Riner, Delaney Morris, Blue Morris, and Jacob Riner. Great grandchildren, Bella, Zoey, Riley, Sadie, Harper, and Behman. A special niece Gail Taylor and many other nieces and nephews. A graveside service honoring Mr. Whitfield will be held later. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Community Hospice of Vidalia in memory of Randy Whitfield. Low Country Cremation and Burial is serving the Whitfield family.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Low Country Cremation & Burial
124 Jordan Street
Reidsville, GA 30453
912-557-6783
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SavannahNow.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved