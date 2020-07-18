Randolph "Randy" WhitfieldReidsvilleRandolph "Randy" Whitfield, 80 peacefully passed away on July 14, 2020 at Community Hospice House of Vidalia. Mr. Whitfield was born in Montgomery County, was a longtime resident of Pooler/Bloomingdale, Ga., and currently resided in Reidsville, Ga. A 40-year employee of Stone Container, Mr. Whitfield retired in 1998. Of all the things he loved, coaching softball, being outside, and fishing, were at the top of his list. Mr. Whitfield was preceded in death by his parents, Hilton Lee Whitfield and Thelma Tootle Whitfield, siblings, Ray Whitfield, Letha Johnson, and Ann Williams, also his loving daughter Leann Whitfield. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Josephine Reynolds Whitfield, daughter, Teresa Riner, grandchildren, Scott and Kira Bevill, Joshua Riner, Delaney Morris, Blue Morris, and Jacob Riner. Great grandchildren, Bella, Zoey, Riley, Sadie, Harper, and Behman. A special niece Gail Taylor and many other nieces and nephews. A graveside service honoring Mr. Whitfield will be held later. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Community Hospice of Vidalia in memory of Randy Whitfield. Low Country Cremation and Burial is serving the Whitfield family.Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at