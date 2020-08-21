1/1
Randy E. Rodnicki
Randy E. Rodnicki
Pooler, GA
Randy E. Rodnicki, age 57, of Pooler passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020.
Randy was born on May 18, 1963 in Natrona Heights, PA, the son of the late Anthony and Charlotte Hughes Rodnicki. He was a retired veteran of the United States Air Force, serving honorably during The Gulf War. Following his military tenure he worked as an Optician with WalMart Vision Center until his passing. Randy was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, enjoyed karaoke and cooking, but above all he loved being with his family.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Joseph Rodnicki and Butch Hughes. He is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Selina; children, Tony Rodnicki (Allyson), Erin Rodnicki (Leo), Lisa Rodnicki, Alex Norton (Kiara), Zack Rodnicki, and Maggie Rodnicki; siblings, Diana Swank (Dave), Butch Rodnicki (Terri), Sue Wadsworth, Timothy Rodnicki (Tammy), Linda Hughes, Tom Hughes (Amy), and Ed Hughes; sister-in-law, Kathy Rodnicki; grandchildren, Caleb, Hadley, and Ryker; and a host of nieces, nephews as well as great nieces and nephews.
The family will be receiving friends from 1:00 – 2:30 p.m., Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel, 7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive, Savannah, GA 31406 followed by a private prayer service at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church. Final services and burial will take place in Avonmore, PA.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
01:00 - 02:30 PM
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 927-1999
