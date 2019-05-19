Home

Randy Lee Wobrock


Randy Lee Wobrock Obituary
Randy Lee Wobrock, 53, passed away April 29, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Janette Wobrock of Michigan and Florida.

He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Deanne (Edwards) Wobrock; daughters, Kailey and Ashlee; brothers, Mike, Terry (Cathy) and twin brother, Rick (Debbie); sister, Debbie (Steve) Schmucker as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was the owner of "Middle Class Motors" located in Bloomingdale. Randy enjoyed boating and relaxing on Lake Sinclair with his family and friends and cooking great meals, for which he will be fondly remembered.

Family and friends attended a celebration of Randy's life on Saturday, May 18th.

Rest well in Heavenly peace.
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 19, 2019
