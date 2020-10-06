Randy Rhea NiemannSavannah, GARandy Rhea Niemann, 34, formerly of Frankfort, passed away September 13, 2020 in Savannah, GA. He was born November 8, 1985 in Lafayette, Ind. to Donald R. and Diane (Ely) Niemann.Randy graduated from Frankfort High School in 2004 where he was a member of the swim team, was a local lifeguard and worked in the kitchen at Wesley Manor. Following high school, he moved to Savannah in 2004 where he went to Savannah College of Art Design and also became an accomplished bartender. He bartended for Top Deck, Social, Churchill's, Murphy's, and Molly MacPherson's Scottish Pub & Grill. He invented several drinks and won a lot of bartending competitions. He was an avid Colts fan and enjoyed going to Disney World, especially riding his favorite ride, Splash Mountain. He loved his pit bull named Ghost, who was his best buddy.Randy is survived by his parents of Frankfort, sisters, Angie (Ben) McCracken of Cape Coral, Fla., Kelly (Mike) Harmon of Columbus, Ind.; brother, Travis Stidham of Frankfort, Ind.; half-brothers, Bruce (Carol) Niemann of Sheridan, Ind., Brian (Carla) Niemann of Jeffersonville, Ind., half-sister, Janice Niemann of Denver, Colorado; special niece, Jordan McCracken of Savannah, GA; and nieces and nephews, Kody, Jade, MacKenzie, Taylor, Kaleb, Hanna, Reese, Rhett, Luke, Kaylie, and Mike.A celebration of life was held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 5:00 until the start of the memorial service at 7:00 p.m. at Genda Funeral Home in Frankfort. There will be a celebration of life service on October 11, 2020, at 4pm, at the Forsyth Park in Savannah, Georgia.Savannah Morning NewsOctoberPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at