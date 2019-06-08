Home

Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes, West Chatham Chapel
901 W. Hwy. 80
Pooler, GA
Funeral
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes, West Chatham Chapel
901 W. Hwy. 80
Pooler, GA
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
1:30 PM
Pinecrest Cemetery
Jesup, GA
Raul R. Garcia Jr. Obituary
Raul R. Garcia, Jr., 27, of Jesup, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Candler Hospital. He was born in Gulfport, MS and grew up in the Church of God. He had been employed at the Target Warehouse in Midway. He enjoyed sports, dancing, singing, cooking, writing poetry, but most of all, spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his step-daughter, Amber Wallace, grandfather, Jerry Smiley and an uncle, Nolan Smiley.

Survivors include his daughter, Emily Jo Garcia; fiance, Kristie Collester; mother, Tammy Smiley Galvan; father, Raul R. Garcia, Sr.; siblings, Cary Todd Wagner, Jessica Watson, David Strange, Jr., Chantale Garcia and Cierre Garcia; maternal grandmother, Wanda Toney; paternal grandparents, Raul M. & Rebecca P. Garcia, a numerous of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. The visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

The funeral will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday in the chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Ronnie Saxon officiating. Pallbearers will be Chris Smiley, Jimmy Odom, Ramon Matias, Jr., Quinn Saxon, Matthew Kennedy and Caleb Kennedy. The graveside funeral and burial will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Pinecrest Cemetery in Jesup. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes - West Chatham Chapel - 901 W. Hwy. 80 - Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 8, 2019
