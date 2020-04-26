Home

West Chatham Chapel - Pooler
901 Highway 80 West
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
Viewing
Tuesday, Apr. 28, 2020
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
West Chatham Chapel - Pooler
901 Highway 80 West
Pooler, GA 31322
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 28, 2020
2:00 PM
Upper Mill Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery
Highway 25
Portal, GA
View Map
Ray Conner Obituary
Ray Conner
Bloomingdale, GA
Mr. Ray Conner, 74, of Bloomingdale, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at his home. He was born in Savannah to the late Rufus and Lillian Lee Conner. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Mary Rucker, Rita Morris, Doy Conner and Emmitt Hendrix. He served his country in the U.S. Army Reserve. He had been employed a number of years at J.P. Hall Express. He enjoyed fishing, cooking, and watching westerns.
Survivors include his children, Stephanie Morris, Penny Hunnicutt (Tim), Anthony Conner (Tammy), Chris Pevey (Julie) and Kelly Lawson; grandchildren, Matthew Morris, Morgan Morris, Brandon Hunnicutt and Scotty Hunnicutt; brother, Randy Conner; sister, Marie Wells, as well as a number of nieces and nephews. The outside viewing and visitation will be on Tuesday, April 27th from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home located at 901 W. Hwy. 80 in Pooler. The graveside funeral and burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Upper Mill Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery on Highway 25 near Portal, GA. The 10 people 6 feet rule will apply at the funeral home and cemetery. Remembrances may be given to the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 931 Elma G. Miles Pkwy, Hinesville, GA 31313
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home – West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
04/27/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020
