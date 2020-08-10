Ray L. WilliamsRinconRay L. Williams, 68, passed away August 9, 2020 at Pruitt Seaside in Port Wentworth.The Chatham County native retired from the Carpenter's Union Local #256 and was an avid hunter. He was preceded in death by his parents, Grady and Wreather Mock Williams; and his wife, Lela Irene Eason Williams.Survivors include his son, Joey (Brandi) Williams; daughter, Amanda Harris (Troy Deese); grandchildren, Nash Williams, Ryan Williams, Angel Joseph (Matt), and Hunter Harris; great-granddaughter, Lela Joseph; sister, Helen Warren; and a number of nieces and nephews.No services will be held at this time.Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at