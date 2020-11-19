Mr. Rayford "Ray" GastinTignall , GAMr. Rayford "Ray" Gastin, 92 of Tignall entered into rest on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at University Hospital Summerville. Graveside services will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 11 AM at Hillcrest Abbey West, Savannah, GA. The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 6pm until 8pm at the Beggs Funeral Home in Lincolnton, GA. Mr. Gastin, son of the late Walter and Thelma Thrower Gastin, was born on a farmstead in Newnan, Ga. on July 13, 1928. During his childhood, he lived in Carrollton and graduated from Carrollton High School in 1946. Shortly thereafter, he joined the US Army and was soon sent to Japan and then to Korea during the Korean War. When he returned from Korea, he was stationed in Hinesville, Ga, where he met his wife, the late Avis Mae Futch Gastin. Throughout his career in the US Army, he and his family lived in South Carolina, Rhode Island, Texas, Panama and finally in California when he retired as Commander of a Radar Defense Facility. His devotion to the US Army did not end with his retirement. He spent 25 years teaching ROTC to young men and women at Savannah High School. In the final years of his life, he continued to be a mentor to many, as well as a pillar in the close knit Lincolnton community. Most mornings he could be found at the Home Cafe. His days were spent in the outdoors, monitoring wildlife cameras, hunting and fishing. His love for his country and his patriotism could always be seen on each 4th of July at his fireworks display that was second to none. He was a member of Southside Assembly of God, in Savannah. He will be missed by his family which includes his sons, Wade Gastin and wife Anne Dodge of Pooler, Ronald Walter "Ron" Gastin of Roswell, Ga; daughter, Brenda Lain and husband David of Good Hope, Ga; six grandchildren, Christopher Gastin, Jeremiah Gastin, Heather Cline, Candace Lain- Fabus, Drew Gastin and Colin Gastin and six great- grandchildren. Beggs Funeral Home, Lincolnton is honored to serve the family of Mr. Rayford Gastin.Savannah Morning NewsNovember 20, 2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at