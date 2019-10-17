Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Lanier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Dewey Lanier SsGt., Usa, Ret.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Dewey Lanier SsGt., Usa, Ret. Obituary
Raymond Dewey Lanier (SSgt., USA, Ret.)
Savannah
Raymond Dewey Lanier (SSgt. USA, Ret.) 86, passed away suddenly Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at home.
He was born in Lawton, Oklahoma son of William D. Lanier and Alma Coy Lanier. Sgt. Lanier was retired after 21 years in the United States Army. He served in the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War and stationed in various military installations around the world and the United States. After the military, he worked with Gulfstream Aerospace retiring after sixteen years. Sgt. Lanier was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Ursula Hoppe Lanier and brothers, Bill, Neal and Gerald Lanier.
Surviving are his daughter, Alexandra Smith of Savannah; two grandsons, Christopher D. Held and Bernie M. Cobb, Jr. both of Savannah; nephew, Dean Lanier of Jacksonville, FL and two great grandchildren.
At the request of Sgt. Lanier, no funeral service will be held.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

logo

Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.