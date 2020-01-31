|
|
Raymond "Rusty" Driggers
Garden City, Georgia
Raymond "Rusty" Driggers, age 62, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020, at his residence.
Born in Savannah, he was the son of Joseph W. Driggers and Irene Wilkes Driggers. He was a painter for Elite Painting.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a niece, Marie Boyles.
Survivors include his sister, Evelyn Weichmann (Don), Dale Mathews (Tony), Nellie Boyles (Billy), his brother, Wayne Driggers, Sr. (Rose), several nieces and nephews, cousins and other family and friends.
Services will be a later date.
Savannah Morning News
2/1/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020