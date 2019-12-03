|
Raymond Harrell Hutchinson
Pooler, Georgia
Raymond H. Hutchinson, 92, of Pooler GA, passed away Saturday, Nov 30, 2019 at St. Joseph's Candler hospital in Savannah having lived a life full. Full of laughter, kindness, generosity and love. Ray was devoted to his family. He was always there to lend an ear and encouraging word. He never knew a stranger. He stopped to talk to people everywhere he went and always left them smiling. Ray always had a story to tell and those around him never
tired to listen.
Ray was born in Hiltonia, Screven County, GA, and he was a graduate of Georgia Teachers College (now Georgia Southern University), Statesboro, GA in June 1951.
He served at the end of WWII as a Seaman 1st Class in the U.S. Navy Construction Battalion "Seabees" in Guam. He returned to Savannah after the war to work for the Southern Railroad Company; then, with his brother Tom, he became one of the original Kentucky Fried Chicken Franchise Holders in Hickory, NC before retiring in the early '70s.
He was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Savannah where his brother was minister, and Trinity United Methodist Church in Pooler. He was a Lifetime Master Mason, Royal Arch Mason, and a member of the Alee Shrine Temple for 60 years. He was a charter member of the Savannah Derenne McDonald's morning coffee group which he faithfully
attended for 30-40 years.
Ray was preceded in death by his mother, Allie Fair Moody Hutchinson; brothers, Rev. J.B. Hutchinson and George "Tom" Hutchinson, Sr.; and his sisters, Audrey Davis, Wilma Smith, and Avis Keel.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Hutchinson, of Pooler, GA; his children Paul & Teresa Long of Pooler, GA, Paula & David Miller of Jacksonville, FL, and Matthew & Kathy Long of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and his faithful companions.
A memorial service will be held 2 pm Saturday December 7th, 2019 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Pooler, GA.
Remembrances: Flying Fur Animal Rescue, flyingfuranimalrescue.org, P.O. Box 299, Zieglerville, PA 19492; Charles Smithgall Humane Society,
www.charlessmithgallhumanesociety.org, 4823 Hwy. 75N, Sautee Nacoochee, GA 30571; or an animal rescue .
"While I have moved on to walk beside my dogs Lucy and Buddy, I will wait for my Pat, Sadie, Midnight and Charlie Brown to join me when it's their time. Remember me when you see a dog walking. Be kind to each other and to strangers. You never know whose life you will enrich with a kind word or two."
