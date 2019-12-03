Home

Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Garden City Chapel
2794 Highway 80 W
Savannah, GA 31408
(912) 964-2862
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Trinity United Methodist Church
Pooler, GA
View Map
Raymond Harrell Hutchinson


1927 - 2019
Raymond Harrell Hutchinson Obituary
Raymond Harrell Hutchinson
Pooler, Georgia
Raymond H. Hutchinson, 92, of Pooler GA, passed away Saturday, Nov 30, 2019 at St. Joseph's Candler hospital in Savannah having lived a life full. Full of laughter, kindness, generosity and love. Ray was devoted to his family. He was always there to lend an ear and encouraging word. He never knew a stranger. He stopped to talk to people everywhere he went and always left them smiling. Ray always had a story to tell and those around him never
tired to listen.
Ray was born in Hiltonia, Screven County, GA, and he was a graduate of Georgia Teachers College (now Georgia Southern University), Statesboro, GA in June 1951.
He served at the end of WWII as a Seaman 1st Class in the U.S. Navy Construction Battalion "Seabees" in Guam. He returned to Savannah after the war to work for the Southern Railroad Company; then, with his brother Tom, he became one of the original Kentucky Fried Chicken Franchise Holders in Hickory, NC before retiring in the early '70s.
He was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Savannah where his brother was minister, and Trinity United Methodist Church in Pooler. He was a Lifetime Master Mason, Royal Arch Mason, and a member of the Alee Shrine Temple for 60 years. He was a charter member of the Savannah Derenne McDonald's morning coffee group which he faithfully
attended for 30-40 years.
Ray was preceded in death by his mother, Allie Fair Moody Hutchinson; brothers, Rev. J.B. Hutchinson and George "Tom" Hutchinson, Sr.; and his sisters, Audrey Davis, Wilma Smith, and Avis Keel.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Hutchinson, of Pooler, GA; his children Paul & Teresa Long of Pooler, GA, Paula & David Miller of Jacksonville, FL, and Matthew & Kathy Long of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and his faithful companions.
A memorial service will be held 2 pm Saturday December 7th, 2019 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Pooler, GA.
Remembrances: Flying Fur Animal Rescue, flyingfuranimalrescue.org, P.O. Box 299, Zieglerville, PA 19492; Charles Smithgall Humane Society,
www.charlessmithgallhumanesociety.org, 4823 Hwy. 75N, Sautee Nacoochee, GA 30571; or an animal rescue .
"While I have moved on to walk beside my dogs Lucy and Buddy, I will wait for my Pat, Sadie, Midnight and Charlie Brown to join me when it's their time. Remember me when you see a dog walking. Be kind to each other and to strangers. You never know whose life you will enrich with a kind word or two."
Savannah Morning News
savannahnow.com/obituaries

Published in Savannah Morning News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2019
