Raymond Jue, Jr.
Savannah
Raymond Jue Jr., 86, of Savannah, died October 26, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born on June 6, 1933 in Savannah, GA, the son of the late Dorothy Woo Jue and the late Raymond Jue, Sr.
He graduated from Savannah High School in 1951. He attended college at the Georgia Institute of Technology and graduated in 1955 with a BS degree in Industrial Management. He served in the US Army – 25th Infantry in Honolulu, Hawaii in 1956 – 1957. In 1960, he opened and owned one of Savannah's Original 7-11 Minit stores on DeRenne Ave with his late brother-in-law Kenneth Cheong. He continued the business from the 1980s to 2005 with his sons.
His hobbies included boating and fishing with his family; golfing with his father, sons and uncles; bowling and tennis.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mae Foon Eng Jue of Jacksonville, Florida; his brother, Robert Jue, and his wife Joy; his sons: Tommy and his wife Valerie, Allen and his wife Debi of Marietta, Rodney and his wife Donna, and his daughter Denise and her husband Armand of Marietta; grandchildren Bruce and his wife Aparna of Marietta, Mandy Freeman of Atlanta, Jamie of Colorado, Brayton, Copelyn, Ashley, Ryan and Addison of Marietta; great-grandchild Arya of Marietta; two aunts, Catherine Woo Jue and Lily Wong of Savannah; several cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family will have a private graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that any donations be made to the at http://www2.heart.org/goto/RaymondJue
Savannah Morning News
10-29-2019
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019