Reba Bowen Jacobson Daniel, Sunrise April 14, 1934, Sunset Friday, July 5, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer, she was supported lovingly by her family.



Reba was a member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church for many years and was retired from the medical field. She was an elegant and gentle lady of great faith and had a special place in her heart for her family.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert Lawton Bowen and Gladys Brannen Bowen, first husband, Clayton Jacobson, sons, Jeffrey and Jay Jacobson, second husband, J. Saxton Daniel, stepson, Mark Daniel, brothers, Gerald L. Bowen, Sr. and Glenn Bowen.



Surviving are her son, Randy Jacobson of Plantation, FL; grandson, Matthew Jacobson of Plantation, FL who lovingly called his grandmother (TG) for terrific grandmother, brother, Robert Bowen of Glennville, GA; sister, Wanda B. Daniels of Savannah; nephew, Chris Daniels of Savannah; great niece and nephew, Faith and Christian Daniels of Savannah who she loved as her own grandchildren. She will be loved and missed by her special nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Monday, July 8, 2019 at St. Thomas Episcopal Church.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Reba to St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 2 St. Thomas Ave., Savannah, GA 31406.



Published in Savannah Morning News on July 7, 2019