Reba Colson
Savannah, Ga
Reba B. Colson died June 26, 2020. Visitation 5:00 to 7:00 pm Wednesday, July 1st, at Fox & Weeks Hodgson Chapel. Graveside service will be Thursday, July 2nd at Hillcrest Abbey Memorial Park (East), with burial to follow.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.