Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
912-754-6421
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
Reba Kirkland


1931 - 2019
Reba Kirkland Obituary
Springfield - Reba Kirkland Reba Kirkland, 88, died on Thursday, July 18, 2019.

Born in Emanuel County, Reba grew up in Coffee County, moved to Chatham County in 1955 and relocated to Effingham County in 1991.

She retired from Walmart in 2007 after 21 years and was a member of The Baptist Church at Ebenezer.

She is survived by her son, Jerry Kirkland and his wife, Joann of Woodstock; her daughter, Jackie and her husband, Philip Gnann of Springfield; six granddaughters, Kelinda, Deanna, Reba, Brandi, Wendy, and Rebecca; one grandson, Jason; thirteen great-grandchildren, Rhiannon, Alex, Tyler, Trevor, Brandon, Bear, Halimah, Geri, Kenneth, Ella, Nicholas, James, and Samantha; sisters, Josephine Jackson, Ima Jean Anderson, and Christine Davis; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation: 4-6 pm Sunday, July 21, 2019 in the funeral home.

Funeral: 10 am Monday, July 22, 2019 in the funeral home chapel.

Interment: Effingham Memorial Gardens.

Remembrances: The Baptist Church at Ebenezer.

Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel (912) 754-6421. Savannah Morning News July 20, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 20, 2019
