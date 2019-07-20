|
|
Springfield - Reba Kirkland Reba Kirkland, 88, died on Thursday, July 18, 2019.
Born in Emanuel County, Reba grew up in Coffee County, moved to Chatham County in 1955 and relocated to Effingham County in 1991.
She retired from Walmart in 2007 after 21 years and was a member of The Baptist Church at Ebenezer.
She is survived by her son, Jerry Kirkland and his wife, Joann of Woodstock; her daughter, Jackie and her husband, Philip Gnann of Springfield; six granddaughters, Kelinda, Deanna, Reba, Brandi, Wendy, and Rebecca; one grandson, Jason; thirteen great-grandchildren, Rhiannon, Alex, Tyler, Trevor, Brandon, Bear, Halimah, Geri, Kenneth, Ella, Nicholas, James, and Samantha; sisters, Josephine Jackson, Ima Jean Anderson, and Christine Davis; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation: 4-6 pm Sunday, July 21, 2019 in the funeral home.
Funeral: 10 am Monday, July 22, 2019 in the funeral home chapel.
Interment: Effingham Memorial Gardens.
Remembrances: The Baptist Church at Ebenezer.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel (912) 754-6421. Savannah Morning News July 20, 2019
