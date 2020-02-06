Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bowen-Donaldson Home For Funerals
420 Love Avenue
Tifton, GA 31794
(229) 382-4255
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
3:00 PM
Hillcrest Abbey East Cemetery
Savannah, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Reba Pryor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reba Pryor


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Reba Pryor Obituary
Reba Pryor
Tifton, Georgia
Reba Joyce Strickland Pryor, 89, of Tifton passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at her residence. A graveside funeral service will be held for Mrs. Pryor at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Hillcrest Abbey East Cemetery in Savannah, where she will be laid to rest. The Rev. Dr. Rick Cason will officiate.
You may offer condolences to the family at the online guest registry at www.bowen-donaldson.com. Services for the Pryor family are under the care and direction of Bowen-Donaldson Home for Funerals.
Savannah Morning News
01/07/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Reba's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bowen-Donaldson Home For Funerals
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -