Reba Pryor
Tifton, Georgia
Reba Joyce Strickland Pryor, 89, of Tifton passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at her residence. A graveside funeral service will be held for Mrs. Pryor at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Hillcrest Abbey East Cemetery in Savannah, where she will be laid to rest. The Rev. Dr. Rick Cason will officiate.
