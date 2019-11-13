|
Rebecca A. Ainsworth
Savannah, GA
Rebecca A. Ainsworth, age 62, of Savannah passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at home after a short battle with cancer.
Mrs. Ainsworth was born on April 1, 1957 in Florence, AL, the daughter of the late Wilbur T. and Dora Ruth Smith. She enjoyed gardening and thrifting, but her greatest joy was being a loving wife, mother, and grandmother to her family.
Mrs. Ainsworth was preceded in death by her brother, David L. Smith. She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Guy P. Ainsworth; sons, Kristopher S. Ainsworth (Anna) and Timothy G. Ainsworth (Catherine); brother, Steven T. Smith (Rosemary); and grandchildren, Christian, Sebastian, Milly, Riley, and Matthew; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel, 7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive, Savannah, GA 31406. The family will be receiving friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the .
