Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 927-1999
Resources
More Obituaries for Rebecca Ainsworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca A. Ainsworth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rebecca A. Ainsworth Obituary
Rebecca A. Ainsworth
Savannah, GA
Rebecca A. Ainsworth, age 62, of Savannah passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at home after a short battle with cancer.
Mrs. Ainsworth was born on April 1, 1957 in Florence, AL, the daughter of the late Wilbur T. and Dora Ruth Smith. She enjoyed gardening and thrifting, but her greatest joy was being a loving wife, mother, and grandmother to her family.
Mrs. Ainsworth was preceded in death by her brother, David L. Smith. She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Guy P. Ainsworth; sons, Kristopher S. Ainsworth (Anna) and Timothy G. Ainsworth (Catherine); brother, Steven T. Smith (Rosemary); and grandchildren, Christian, Sebastian, Milly, Riley, and Matthew; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel, 7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive, Savannah, GA 31406. The family will be receiving friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the .
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

logo

Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rebecca's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -