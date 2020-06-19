Rebecca "Becky" A. Manross
Rincon
Frances Rebecca "Becky" Absher Manross, 65, of Rincon and wife of TSgt John Edward Manross, U. S. Air Force (Ret.), died Friday, June 19, 2020. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Gamble Funeral Service - 410 Stephenson Avenue. Please share your thoughts about Becky and her life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.