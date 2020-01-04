|
Rebecca Amy Reeder Martin
Savannah, GA
Rebecca Amy Reeder Martin was called into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 2, 2020.
Amy was born in Charlotte, NC on March 24th, 1960 to Harry Lloyd Reeder, Jr. and Evelyne Sheehan Reeder.
Amy is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 35 years, Charles (Charlie) Conrad Martin, Jr., her children Rebecca Martin Dugal (James), Charles Conrad Martin, III (Sarah), granddaughter Cecilia Martin, her brother, Harry L. Reeder, III (Cindy), and her sister, Beth R. Thomas, (Robert). She is preceded in death by her parents Harry and Evelyne Reeder and her sister Vicki R. Hall.
She was a devoted member of Independent Presbyterian Church for 29 years where she served sacrificially as the Children's Director for 21 years. Amy also worked in the Lower School at Savannah Christian Preparatory School for the last decade. Her joy and talent was working with children and she touched many lives by loving and serving others well.
Amy was known for her quick witted humor and talent for story-telling. Her creativity shone through when putting on events for her church or hosting parties and soirées for friends. She took special joy in the ministry of hospitality, opening her home to so many. She was adored, loved, and a blessing to those she served. Amy was a firm believer in her salvation through Christ and would readily share that with anyone she encountered. She fought a heavy battle with cancer but praised God through it all and prayed her suffering would be used for His glory.
The Memorial Service will be held at Independent Presbyterian Church, 207 Bull St., Savannah, GA, 31401 at 1:30 pm on Tuesday, January 7th with her brother Dr. Harry L. Reeder, III, Sr. Pastor, Briarwood Presbyterian Church officiating along with Ron Parrish, Associate Pastor, Independent Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 6th at 5:30 pm in the Telfair Hall of Independent Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Independent Presbyterian Church, the church that Amy served and loved for many years. Fox and Weeks Funeral Directors, 4605 US-80, Savannah, GA 31410 will be caring for the Martin family.
