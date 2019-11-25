|
|
Rebecca Ann Townsend
Savannah, Georgia
Rebecca Ann Sauers Townsend, 72, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 at Emory University Hospital. Ann was born on December 26, 1946 in Savannah, Georgia and was the daughter of the late Clarence Eugene Sauers, Jr. and Nellie Rebecca Gunter Sauers. She was a 1964 graduate of St. Vincent's Academy. She was a homemaker whose greatest joy was being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She had an infectious smile and never met a stranger. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Waymond L. Townsend; daughter, Lisa Townsend Tramell (Alan "Chris") of Savannah, Georgia; son, Adam Townsend (Emily) of Canton, Georgia; brother, Clarence E. Sauers, III "Bud" (Janice) of Savannah, Georgia; grandchildren, Emily Tramell, Andrew Tramell, and Caiden Townsend, and several nieces and nephews. Visitation: 5:00-7:00pm with Rosary Service at 7:00pm on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Remembrances may be made to St. Vincent's Academy or Blessed Sacrament Church Building Fund.
Savannah Morning News
11/26/2019
Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019