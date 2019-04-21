|
Rebecca G Zentiska went home to be with the lord on April 17, 2019. She is survived by children Samantha (Blinn, Beck) Farrell, Cynthia (Penrod) Blinn, Tamara Blinn, David and Troy Rothenstine, 7 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, a sister and four brothers.
There will be a Celebration of Life at Savannah Church of Christ at 4395 Ogeechee Rd., Savannah, on Tuesday April 23rd at 7pm. There will be a small buffet available during the service. Anyone wishing to bring a dish is welcome.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking that you make a donation to the in her name.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 21, 2019