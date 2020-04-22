Savannah Morning News Obituaries
Rebecca W. Harmon


1928 - 2020
Rebecca W. Harmon Obituary
Rebecca W. Harmon
Savannah
Rebecca W Harmon, 91, died peacefully on Tuesday, April 22, 2020, at Summer Breeze Senior Living, with her family by her side.
Mrs. Harmon was born in Savannah on May 13, 1928, a daughter of the late Vance and Azlie Wilson. She was a loving mother who enjoyed sewing, cooking Sunday dinners for her family, and taking care of others. She started the library at Morningside Baptist Church and then spent her later working years employed by the Chatham County Public School System as a Library Worker at Schuman Middle School. After retirement, she was a member of Southside Baptist Church and was a regular devoted volunteer at the Salvation Army on Bee Road.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walker K. Harmon, a daughter, Kay Pharis, who was married to the Reverend Tommy Pharis of Guyton, GA, and two brothers, Elbert (Bud) and Vance Jr. Wilson of Savannah.
Surviving are her Sons, William E. Harmon and wife Lois of Goose Creek, SC, Thomas C Harmon and wife Kathy of Savannah, GA, her sister, Louise White of Covington, GA, and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Due to Covid-19 quarantine restrictions, a private graveside service for the family will be held at Greenwich Cemetery.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials in her name be sent to GHC Hospice, 7130 Hodgson Memorial Dr., Suite 201, Savannah, GA, 31406.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
