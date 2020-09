Or Copy this URL to Share

Reginald Morgan

Fayetteville, NC

Reginald (Sandy) Morgan, 68, entered eternal rest on September 9, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Hospital, Fayetteville, NC. Memorial services will be private. On behalf of the family we would like to extend our thanks to the staff at Cape Fear Valley Hospital and St. Joseph of the Pines for the care they provided to our family member.

Savannah Morning News



