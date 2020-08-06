Reginald "Reggie" SappPooler, GAMr. Reginald "Reggie" Sapp, 79, of Pooler, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Memorial Health University Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clanton & Annie Mae Tucker Sapp, his grandson, Jake Sapp, and a brother, Michael Sapp. He served his country in the U. S. Navy, retired from International Paper after 43 years of service, and was later employed with Southeastern Auto Auction for 17 years. He was a Deacon and member of Rothwell Baptist Church. He helped start the Pooler Athletic Association, enjoyed hunting, and he loved to fish, and he loved to fish, and he loved to fish. Survivors include his wife, Mary Pearl Sapp; two sons and daughters-in-law, Keith & Lori Sapp, Randy & Laurel Sapp; grandchildren, Gabrielle and Vitor Batista, Naomi Sapp, Makayla & A.J. Wiley and Bella Sapp; great-grandchildren, Mila Batista and Paisley Wiley; brothers and sisters-in-law, Wayne & Kay Sapp, Larry & Annie Sapp, Kenneth Lee & Nell Sapp, as well as a number of nieces and nephews. The visitation will be on Sunday, August 9th from 1 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home with the funeral to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Evans County. All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be in place, including the mandatory wearing of masks (Chatham County Mandate). Remembrances may be given to Rothwell Baptist Church, 216 Rothwell Street, Pooler, GA 31322 Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel – 901 W. Hwy. 80 – Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444Savannah Morning News08/07/2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at