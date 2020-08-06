1/
Reginald "Reggie" Sapp
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Reginald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Reginald "Reggie" Sapp
Pooler, GA
Mr. Reginald "Reggie" Sapp, 79, of Pooler, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Memorial Health University Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clanton & Annie Mae Tucker Sapp, his grandson, Jake Sapp, and a brother, Michael Sapp. He served his country in the U. S. Navy, retired from International Paper after 43 years of service, and was later employed with Southeastern Auto Auction for 17 years. He was a Deacon and member of Rothwell Baptist Church. He helped start the Pooler Athletic Association, enjoyed hunting, and he loved to fish, and he loved to fish, and he loved to fish. Survivors include his wife, Mary Pearl Sapp; two sons and daughters-in-law, Keith & Lori Sapp, Randy & Laurel Sapp; grandchildren, Gabrielle and Vitor Batista, Naomi Sapp, Makayla & A.J. Wiley and Bella Sapp; great-grandchildren, Mila Batista and Paisley Wiley; brothers and sisters-in-law, Wayne & Kay Sapp, Larry & Annie Sapp, Kenneth Lee & Nell Sapp, as well as a number of nieces and nephews. The visitation will be on Sunday, August 9th from 1 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home with the funeral to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Evans County. All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be in place, including the mandatory wearing of masks (Chatham County Mandate). Remembrances may be given to Rothwell Baptist Church, 216 Rothwell Street, Pooler, GA 31322 Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel – 901 W. Hwy. 80 – Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
08/07/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
West Chatham Chapel - Pooler
Send Flowers
AUG
9
Funeral
02:00 PM
West Chatham Chapel - Pooler
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
West Chatham Chapel - Pooler
901 Highway 80 West
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SavannahNow.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved