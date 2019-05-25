|
Remedios "Remy" Boyles passed away Wednesday May 22, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Moncada Tarlac, Phillipines December 10, 1944 to Teofilo Contaoi and Hipolita Rubang Sicay. She was a graduate of St. Vincent's Academy, Class of 1963. She cherished the memories of her school years and gathered with her classmates once a month.She was self-employed, working as a hairdresser most of her life. She was an avid gardener and especially enjoyed tending her tulips, lilies, and sunflowers. She also loved growing fresh vegetables to share with friends and family.In later years, she became interested in artistry and crafting. She spent many hours creating beautiful pieces to be enjoyed by all around her. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 30 years, Raymond W. Boyles. Surviving are a son, Greg Sicay (Tracy); a daughter, Beth Larson (Lance); five grandchildren, Luke, Cassie, Jordan, Joshua and Noah, all of Savannah; two brothers, George Sicay (Duchess) of Virginia, and Teofilo Sicay Jr. of Savannah; four sisters, Florinda Atwood (Alan), Teo Doms (Nick), Elizabeth Sicay, all of Savannah and Rosemary Sicay-Perrow of Atlanta. A memorial service will be held Sunday May 26, 2019 at 2 PM at Baker McCullough Funeral Home Hubert C. Baker Chapel. The family has entrusted services to Baker McCullough Funeral Home Hubert C. Baker Chapel 7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive Savannah, GA 31406 (912) 927-1999.
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 25, 2019