|
|
Renee C. Perl, 80, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Memorial Health University Medical Center. She was born in Madison, WV to the late Roland Lee & Eulan Maude Cozart. She was a retired teacher. Survivors include her husband, Stuart I. Perl; son and daughter-in-law, Leonard Perl (Diane); daughter and son-in-law, Kimberli Allen (James, Sr.); grandchildren, Alyck Allen and James Allen, Jr.; sister and brother-in-law, Janice Cozart (Rudy Marrulo). The memorial service will be on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 5 p.m. at the Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home located at 901 W. Hwy. 80 in Pooler. Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes - West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 3, 2019