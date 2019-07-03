Home

Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
5:00 PM
Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
Renee C. Perl

Renee C. Perl Obituary
Renee C. Perl, 80, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Memorial Health University Medical Center. She was born in Madison, WV to the late Roland Lee & Eulan Maude Cozart. She was a retired teacher. Survivors include her husband, Stuart I. Perl; son and daughter-in-law, Leonard Perl (Diane); daughter and son-in-law, Kimberli Allen (James, Sr.); grandchildren, Alyck Allen and James Allen, Jr.; sister and brother-in-law, Janice Cozart (Rudy Marrulo). The memorial service will be on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 5 p.m. at the Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home located at 901 W. Hwy. 80 in Pooler. Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes - West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 3, 2019
