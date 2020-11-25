1/
Renee H. Richardson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Renee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Renee H. Richardson
Meldrim, GA
Renee H. Richardson, 69, of Meldrim, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Candler Hospital. Renee was preceded in death by her parents, John & Hazel Hales, and was a lifelong resident of Meldrim. She enjoyed flowers and was a member of several state championship softball teams, a sport that she loved. She retired from the United States Bankruptcy Court.
Survivors include her husband, Ron Richardson; son and daughter-in-law, Johnny & Greta Coleman; grandchildren, Jaci Coleman and John Daniel Coleman. The graveside funeral and burial will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 27th at Oak Hill Cemetery in Meldrim. Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
11/26/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Oak Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
West Chatham Chapel - Pooler
901 Highway 80 West
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SavannahNow.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved