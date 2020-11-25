Renee H. RichardsonMeldrim, GARenee H. Richardson, 69, of Meldrim, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Candler Hospital. Renee was preceded in death by her parents, John & Hazel Hales, and was a lifelong resident of Meldrim. She enjoyed flowers and was a member of several state championship softball teams, a sport that she loved. She retired from the United States Bankruptcy Court.Survivors include her husband, Ron Richardson; son and daughter-in-law, Johnny & Greta Coleman; grandchildren, Jaci Coleman and John Daniel Coleman. The graveside funeral and burial will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 27th at Oak Hill Cemetery in Meldrim. Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444Savannah Morning News11/26/2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at