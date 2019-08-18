|
Savannah - Rhea Louise Myers Rhea Louise Myers, 81, passed away on August 16, 2019 after an extended respiratory illness. She was born in Mt. Pleasant, lowa on September 30, 1937, the second of three children of Hugh & Mary Love Rukgaber, both deceased.
Rhea treasured her childhood growing up on the family farm. Playing in corn fields, tree climbing, playing on the rafters in the barn, playing in the streams, digging tunnels in snowdrifts, all were important memories. She often spoke of family pets, not just cats and dogs but a raccoon, a scentless skunk and a badger, all orphaned youngsters brought home from the fields by her father. ln her junior high years, Rhea began dance instructions and quickly excelled in ballet, tap dancing, acrobatics and adagio and was a lead performer for the dance group's tour of country fairs in states from lowa to Montana. Her mother made the needed costumes for her which attracted Rhea to the art of sewing, becoming a favorite hobby in later years, not only making clothing for her children but developing a high level skill at designing and hand sewing bed quilts and wall hangings for family and friends.
Rhea's high school years were fairly routine, fun and challenging. A recognition of her popularity, she was one of five girls selected for both the junior and senior cheerleading squads. Upon graduating from high school, Rhea attended Stephens College, where she was selected for membership in the orchesis honorary modern dance group. Returning home for the summer, Rhea became engaged to Dick Myers. Later she transferred to the University of lowa in lowa City, lowa.
At the university hospital, she worked as a research technician in the Pathology Department conducting a research study on hemophilia in young male patients. She married Dick Myers, her high school sweetheart, on February 2, 1957 at the Methodist Church in Fairfield, lowa.
Upon Dick's graduation from lowa, Rhea began a lifetime as a devoted mother to four children as well as a loving grandmother to seven grandchild and, a willing supporter of her husband's forty year career in newspaper publishing. Their initial move was from lowa to Clearwater/St. Petersburg (FL) for eight years; next to Quincy/ Nonruell (MA) for two years; followed by a move to Danbury/New Milford (CT) for 1-2 years; and, a final move to Middletown/Bloomingburg (NY) for 17 years. Anticipating retirement, Rhea and Dick purchased a building lot at The Landings and became non-resident members of the Landings Club in 1995. ln July 1997, they designed and constructed their retirement home, which became their full-time residence in February 1998.
Rhea's 21 years at The Landings was an enjoyable as well as active experience. ln addition to time devoted to her favorite hobbies of quilting, crossword puzzles, landscape maintenance and golf, she donated many hours of volunteer time to various organizations including 15 years of service to the Village Library, including serving on the Board of Directors and two terms as president. She was a monitor for the Dave Scott Bluebird program for many years. She also volunteered to the UGA Marine Extension as a wetland monitor and as an archaeology assistant at the Groves Creek tribal site.
Surviving Rhea are her loving and dedicated husband of 62 years, Dick Myers; two sons, Doug and Derek Myers; two daughters, Terri and Wendy Myers; three grandsons, Charlie and Justin Myers and Eric Nunn; four granddaughters, Aly Myers Sloyan (Ryan), Kaleigh Myers Hoover (Kris), Rachel Snyderman Begin (Rob) and Kate Snyderman; sister, Althea Dunlavy and brother, Al Rukgaber (Barbara).
The family suggests remembrances be made to The Village Library, 1 Skidaway Village Square, Savannah, GA 31411 or the Dave Scott Bluebird Fund, c/o Skidaway Audubon, 600 Landings Way South, Savannah, GA 31411.
Savannah Morning News August 18, 2019
