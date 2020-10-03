Richard Allen MyersSavannah, GARichard (Dick) Allen Myers, 84, died on October 2, 2020. He was born on October 2, 1936 in Fairfield, Iowa, the only child of Emery Reed and Freda Irene Myers, now both deceased. At age 10, Dick and his mother relocated to Mt. Pleasant, Iowa where he would complete his junior and senior high school education. Upon graduation from high school in 1954, he enrolled at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa. Dick worked his way through college with a variety of full-time and part-time jobs. Prior to graduation he had the pleasure of marrying his high school sweetheart, Rhea Louise Rukgaber, on February 2, 1957. Working as a research technician in the pathology department at the University Hospital, she assisted him with his final year of expenses.Dick graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Commerce (BSC) in August 1958. In September he would begin a 40-year career in the newspaper publishing industry. His initial position was as an advertising salesman for the St. Petersburg (FL) Times. Four years later, after a management development program that provided exposure to all operational departments of the newspaper, he was promoted to a management position. He would continue in management/executive positions for the balance of his career. That included: a two-year tenure with the Patriot Ledger in Quincy, Massachusetts; a 12-year stint at The News-Times in Danbury, Connecticut, eight of the years as publisher; and, in 1980 a move to the corporate headquarters of Ottaway Newspaper, Inc. (the community newspaper division of Dow Jones & Co.) in Campbell Hall, New York for the final 17 years before retiring. The last five years of his service to Ottaway Newspapers, Inc. were as President and CEO.While the publisher at The News Times in Danbury, Dick was active in community affairs serving on the boards and as president of the Chamber of Commerce and the Regional YMCA. He also, for several years, served on state and national boards and committees in the publishing industry. Additionally, he found time to coach a little league baseball team and was a co-founder and assistant head coach of the New Milford Bulls, a Pop Warner football team. He attended many athletic events involving his two sons at Canterbury School in New Milford and his two daughters, at New Milford High School. He also developed an active interest in golf, which would continue during the balance of his career and in retirement. In 1995, Dick and wife, Rhea, selected The Landings in Savannah, GA as their retirement location and purchased a lot, and became non-resident members of The Landings Club. Upon retirement in 1997, they designed and built their home and became full-time residents. In addition to being an active golfer, Dick volunteered for committee service at both The Landings Association and The Landings Club. He was elected to the Board of Governors of The Landings Club in 2006 and served as president of the board in 2008. After service on the Club board, he then served on the board, and as treasurer, of Skidaway Audubon. For several years he coordinated the activities of two golf groups on a weekly basis.Dick's loving wife of 62 years, Rhea, passed away in 2019. He is survived by two sons, Doug and Derek Myers; two daughters, Terri and Wendy Myers; three grandsons, Charlie and Justin Myers, and Eric Nunn; four granddaughters, Aly Myers, Kaleigh Myers Hoover (Kris), Rachel Snyderman Begin (Rob), and Kate Snyderman; sister-in-law, Aletha Dunlavy; and brother-in-law, Al Rukgaber (Barbara).The family recommends remembrances be made to The Landings Employee Scholarship Fund, c/o The Landings Club, 71 Green Island Road, Savannah, GA 31411 or Skidaway Audubon, 600 Landings Way South, Savannah, GA 31411.Savannah Morning News10/4/2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at