Richard Burck Miller
St. Simons Island, GA
Richard Burck Miller passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the age of 93 surrounded by his family and loved ones.
Richard (or "Dick" as he was fondly known) is survived by his devoted wife, Maureen, of 25 years, four children and their spouses (Mike Miller & Sheila McGarvey, Peter & Kim Miller, Sara & Anthony Saboliauskas and Ann & Robert Osso), four stepchildren (Craig & Hillary Johnston, Charles & Sara Johnston, Chris & Sandy Johnston and Susan Johnston), 16 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was pre-deceased by his first wife and mother of his children, Sara.
Dick was born in Cleveland, Ohio in 1926, moved to New Jersey where he attended Montclair High School (class of '43) and Princeton University (class of '48) where he was a member of the Cottage Club, and eventually settled in New Canaan, CT. Dick served in the Navy during World War II.
In his early years, Dick worked at J.C. Penney Company in New York. He spent many decades thereafter working at McGraw-Hill Publishing, retiring as an executive vice president and a member of the office of the chairman. Dick was a member of the Princeton Club (NYC) and the University Club (NYC). An avid golfer and tennis player, he belonged to Saint Andrew's Golf Club (Westchester, NY), the West Side Tennis Club (Forest Hills, NY, where he served as President) and the Landings Club (Savannah, GA, where he was a founding member of the Skidaway Audubon). Throughout his life, Dick was a die-hard NY Giants fan.
A private memorial celebrating Dick's life will be held in Savannah, GA.
In remembrance, memorial contributions may be made to Skidaway Audubon, 600 Landings Way, Savannah, GA 31411 (www.skidawayaudubon.org) to the program of your choice.
