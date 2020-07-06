Richard D. Eckburg
Savannah, GA
Richard D. Eckburg, died suddenly, at home, on July 1, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Judy. ln addition, he leaves his daughters, Lisa Molina and Darice Dawson, of Arizona. and grandsons Jason, of Arizona, and Brian Molina (Erin), with two great grandchildren, in Oregon.
ln lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Savannah Christian Preparatory School or Savannah Technical College.
Plans for military memorial and celebration of life ceremony, are undetermined, and will be announced at a later date. For full information about Richard Eckburg, please go to FoxandWeeks.com
.
Savannah Morning News
07/07/2020
