1/1
Richard D. Eckburg
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard D. Eckburg
Savannah, GA
Richard D. Eckburg, died suddenly, at home, on July 1, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Judy. ln addition, he leaves his daughters, Lisa Molina and Darice Dawson, of Arizona. and grandsons Jason, of Arizona, and Brian Molina (Erin), with two great grandchildren, in Oregon.
ln lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Savannah Christian Preparatory School or Savannah Technical College.
Plans for military memorial and celebration of life ceremony, are undetermined, and will be announced at a later date. For full information about Richard Eckburg, please go to FoxandWeeks.com.
Savannah Morning News
07/07/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved