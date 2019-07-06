Home

Richard Dale Cowan

Richard Dale Cowan Obituary
Richard Dale Cowan, age 74, of Pooler passed away, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Bulloch County.

Born in Elwood City, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Kenneth and Josephine Cowan. He retired from Gulfstream as an Aircraft inspector after 28 years and was a veteran of the US Army.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Verna Lee Cowan, his parents and a brother, Bill Cowan.

Surviving are his daughter, Christine Cowan of Pooler, two sons, Troy Bradley (Lisa) and John Bradley (Faye) both of Brooklet, his granddaughters, Brandi Cowan, Sarah Bradley, his grandsons, Justin, Brian, Steven and Jason Bradley, his great-granddaughter, Clarissa Cowan, his sister, Beverly Lucarelli, and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Arrangements will be private.
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 6, 2019
