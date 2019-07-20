|
Cobbtown - Richard Delano "Dickey" Collins The funeral for Richard Delano "Dickey" Collins, 82, of Cobbtown and husband of of Nell Coleman Collins, will be held Sunday at 2 o'clock in the afternoon at The Barn at Collins Family Farm in Cobbtown. Visitation: Saturday from 5 unitl 7 o'clock at the Barn at Collins Family Farm in Cobbtown. Kennedy Funeral Homes, Cobbtown Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com Savannah Morning News July 20, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 20, 2019