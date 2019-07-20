Home

Kennedy Funeral Homes - Hooks Chapel
223 South Broad Street
Metter, GA 30439
(912) 685-2131
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Barn at Collins Family Farm
1575 Woodrow Williams, Road
Cobbtown, GA
View Map
Funeral
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
The Barn at Collins Family Farm
1575 Woodrow Williams, Road
Cobbtown, GA
View Map
Cobbtown - Richard Delano "Dickey" Collins The funeral for Richard Delano "Dickey" Collins, 82, of Cobbtown and husband of of Nell Coleman Collins, will be held Sunday at 2 o'clock in the afternoon at The Barn at Collins Family Farm in Cobbtown. Visitation: Saturday from 5 unitl 7 o'clock at the Barn at Collins Family Farm in Cobbtown. Kennedy Funeral Homes, Cobbtown Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com Savannah Morning News July 20, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 20, 2019
