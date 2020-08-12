Richard E. ArnesonStatesboro, GeorgiaRichard E. "Arnie" Arneson passed on August 8th, 2020 at his home.Born in Eakin, SD on November 18, 1931 to Ralph and Flora Arneson, he was raised in Clark, SD with an older and younger brother. Upon HS graduation Richard joined the US Navy and served for 30 years, both active and reserve. He is a veteran of the Korean Conflict and Vietnam War. During his early military service Richard met and married Winifred "Winnie" Roy of Elkins, WV. After living in duty stations of Hawaii, Ohio, California and Colorado, they settled in Richard's hometown of Clark, SD for many years. Other places of residence included Las Vegas, NV, Charleston, IL and the Savannah, GA area.Surviving are his devoted wife, children Cheryl (James) Heiertz of Phoenix, AZ, Donna (Steve) Krogh of Wahpeton, ND, Robert (Judy) Arneson of Thompson Falls, MT, and Richard A. (Laura) Arneson of Savannah, GA. Grandchildren include Mary Heiertz, David Heiertz, Hope Heiertz, Tara Krogh, Amy Heiertz, Shanna Krogh, John Heiertz, Christopher Arneson, Nicholas Arneson, JoAnna Heiertz, Kristi Krogh, Benjamin Arneson and Olivia Arneson. Blessed further by great-grandchildren.Preceding him in death were dear family members; parents and step-father, and his two brothers.May Arnie be blessed with "Fair Winds and Following Seas" to his Heavenly destination.Burial services will occur in Howard, SD at a date TBD.Memorials can be directed to Ogeechee Area Hospice, 260 Donehoo St, PO Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.Savannah Morning News08/13/2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at