Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
View Map
Richard Elliott Moody Sr. Obituary
Richard Elliott Moody, Sr., 85, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, February 5, 2019. He was born in Glennville, Georgia, son of Roosevelt and Eula Mae Kicklighter Moody.

He was a graduate of Glennville High School and a veteran of the United States Army. After the military, Mr. Moody joined Savannah Tire and Rubber where he remained until he retired in 1993. He was a member of Central Christian Church. He was preceded in death by his son, Richard E. Moody, Jr.

Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Lorine G. Moody; grandson, Traves Moody and his wife, Savannah; brothers-in-law, Johnny Griner and his wife, Jerri; Jackie Griner; sister-in-law, Louise Dasher and her husband, Julian and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. prior to the service.

Interment will follow in the Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery.

Remembrances may be made to Central Christian Church, 6810 Skidaway Rd., Savannah, GA 31406.

Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 8, 2019
