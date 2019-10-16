Home

Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Forest Lawn Memory Gardens
Richard Eugene Powell


1939 - 2019
Richard Eugene Powell Obituary
Richard Eugene Powell
Statesboro, GA
Richard Eugene "Gene" Powell, 80, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019 at his residence in Statesboro, GA after a 19 year battle with lung disease. He was born July 2, 1939 in Savannah, GA to the late Fred Lamar Powell and Mildred Hodges Powell. He married Annie Laurie Sikes on May 5, 1961 in Ridgeland, SC. Gene served in the U.S. Marines and was retired from Chatham Radiator after 15 years of service, as well as Backus Cadillac Pontiac after 25 years of service.
He was a resident of Savannah before retiring to Statesboro, GA in 2001.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Annie Laurie Sikes Powell, and his stepsister, Carolyn Price.
Surviving are his only child, his daughter, Rhonda Jean Powell-Woodard (Dan), his only granddaughter, Victoria E. Woodard, his brother, Ed Powell (Delores), and his great-niece, Madison Parker, as well other numerous other nieces and nephews.
Graveside Service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
