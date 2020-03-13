|
Richard Floyd Roberts
Bloomingdale, GA
Richard Floyd Roberts (Richie), 54, passed away peacefully on March 12, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center, surrounded by family.
Richie grew up in Garden City, but lived in Bloomingdale at the time of his passing. He was employed by Roberts Truck Center.
Richie loved downtown Savannah and enjoyed many afternoons with his canine friends Bogey Blue and Sam, talking to tourists and friends. Richie never met a stranger and everyone liked him! His other favorite pastime was fishing. Whether it was a pond, lake, fresh or salt water, he found happiness on the water. More than anything, Richie loved "Family". His memories of spending time in Portal as a child and many memories of family gatherings during the years were ever present in his thoughts. Granny Margaret was always his special person.
Richie was pre-deceased by grandparents Floyd and Margaret Roberts, Laura and Marvin Griffin, Richard Gibson, uncles Jay Bowen, Mart Quinney, Leon Culversion and best friend "Bogey Blue".
Survivors include lifelong partner Kay Tatum, father Toby Roberts and step-mother Michelle Henderson, mother Betty Thompson, step-mother Shari Roberts, sister Kitty Cason (Mitchell), brothers Jimmy Roberts (Janet), and Travis Roberts, step-sister Mary Henderson, step-brothers Bill Henderson (Sara) and Frank Henderson (Susanna), aunts Vicki Bowen, Judy Quinney, Rose Culverson, Laura Rabon (Foyed) and Helen Stembridge (Asbury), nieces Grace Hannah Cason, Aubrey Henderson, nephews James Roberts (Jenna), John Roberts, Malone Cason, Hudson Cason, Brice Henderson, "adopted family" Joey and Terri Gay, Ann Hughes, Sadie Day and best friend "Sam". Special friends Albert Driessen, Ronnie Hall and past/present employees of Roberts Truck Center were special people in Richie's life and will forever remember him.
Visitation will be held Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home – West Chatham Chapel in Pooler from 5:00-7:00 PM. A graveside service will be Monday, March 16, at 11:00 AM at the Upper Mill Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery on Hwy 25 near Portal, Georgia. Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444
