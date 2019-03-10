Home

Richard Homer Summerall Obituary
Mr. Richard Homer Summerall, 58, died Friday, March 8, 2019 at St. Joseph's-Candler Hospital in Savannah, GA following an extended illness.

He was born in Waycross, GA and had lived most of his life there before moving to Midway, GA seven years ago. He was a former correctional officer at Ware State Prison and business owner. He attended New Life Church in Blackshear, GA.

Mr. Summerall was a son of the late Richard Celvin Summerall. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Joann Douberly Summerall.

He is survived by his fiance, Elizabeth Church Noles of Midway; two daughters, Rachel Lynn Summerall Sholes (Tao) of Fort Polk, LA and Hannah Elizabeth Summerall of Waycross; one grandchild, Kiara Sholes; his mother, Marie Sullivan Summerall of Waycross; two siblings, Cheryl S. Medley of Clermont, FL and Roger Summerall (Tammy) of Waycross; and numerous other friends and relatives.

A funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday (March 12, 2019) at New Life Church in Blackshear. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends Tuesday at the church starting at 12:00 p.m.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com.

Music Funeral Home of Waycross is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 10, 2019
