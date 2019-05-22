Richard Howard Horton, 76, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 in Savannah, Georgia. He was born September 17, 1942 to Claude and Elizabeth Horton and was raised with his four siblings in Savannah, graduating from Savannah High School in 1959. He graduated from Georgia Tech with a degree in Industrial Engineering and later completed a master's degree in business. He married his wife Emily, also of Savannah, in 1964 and their only child Becky was born in 1967. After college, he began a career with Union Carbide in Cartersville, Georgia. His job took him to New York City, where he and his family spent twelve years exploring New England. After over twenty years with Union Carbide, his love of golf and Savannah led him to retire in 1986 and move to his dream home at The Landings on Skidaway Island. While enjoying family and friends, and golfing several times per week, he retired from a second career in the purchasing department for the City of Savannah. His passion for golf and adventure drove him to accomplish his goal of playing golf in all fifty states, with Emily by his side. His later years were full of faith, love and pride for his family, and a new-found interest in genealogy.



He is preceded in death by his parents and three siblings; Arthur Horton, Virginia Beilman and Claude Horton.



He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Emily Jones Horton; his daughter and son-in-law, Becky and Mike Huffer; and two granddaughters, Emily and Rachel Huffer. Also surviving are his brother and sister-in-law Harold and Carol Horton and several nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held at Skidaway Island Presbyterian Church at 2:00 on Saturday, May 25, 2019. A private interment will take place at Bonaventure Cemetery.



Remembrances may be sent to Skidaway Island Presbyterian Church or a .