Mr. Richard Ira Brannen, Sr, age 63, died Saturday at his residence. The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was a retired foreman with the Local 409 Ironworker's Union.
Surviving are his three daughters, Julie Brannen Moore and Deanna Groomes both of Statesboro and Stephaine Sheeks of Nebraska; two sons, Richard Ira Brannen, Jr. and Cliton Reagor Brannen; his parents, Harold and Iris Hendrix Brannen; a sister, Sheryl Burnsed; a brother Tommy Brannen, all of Statesboro and 7 grandchildren.
The family will receive visitors on Tuesday from 12:00pm until 2:00pm at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro. Funeral services will be Tuesday at 2:00pm in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Rev. Will Griffith officiating. Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 12, 2019