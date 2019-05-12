Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home
502 Miller Street Ext.
Statesboro, GA 30458
(912) 764-7725
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Brannen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Ira Brannen Sr.


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard Ira Brannen Sr. Obituary
Mr. Richard Ira Brannen, Sr, age 63, died Saturday at his residence. The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was a retired foreman with the Local 409 Ironworker's Union.

Surviving are his three daughters, Julie Brannen Moore and Deanna Groomes both of Statesboro and Stephaine Sheeks of Nebraska; two sons, Richard Ira Brannen, Jr. and Cliton Reagor Brannen; his parents, Harold and Iris Hendrix Brannen; a sister, Sheryl Burnsed; a brother Tommy Brannen, all of Statesboro and 7 grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday from 12:00pm until 2:00pm at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro. Funeral services will be Tuesday at 2:00pm in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Rev. Will Griffith officiating. Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now