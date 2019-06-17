|
Richard Lamar Salter, Jr., left this world to meet his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ face to face on Saturday, June 15, 2019. He was 88 years old. He was born on Monday, August 4, 1930, to his parents, Richard Lamar Salter, Sr. and Alice Lucille Smiley Salter. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, James Earl Salter, Sr. He grew up in Pt. Wentworth, Ga. surrounded by loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. He contracted diphtheria during his teenage years but recovered enough to join the United States Air Force during World War II. After his tour of duty, he went to work with his father for the Layne Atlantic Company. He was digging wells for St. Marys Kraft in St. Marys, Ga. when he met and married the love of his life Amy Ernestine Howard Salter. Their loving marriage lasted 68 years. He was a salesman most of his working life. He believed a man's word should be equal to a written contract. Customers trusted him because they respected his honest, dependable, and prompt delivery of products. Customers will remember him from International harvester, Coastal Mack, Heavy Duty Truck Parts (a business he owned with 2 partners), and TNT Truck Parts. His life revolved around his church and his family. He grew up in the Pt. Wentworth First Baptist Church of which his grandfather, WR Salter, was a charter member. He was a member of the church longer than any member of the current congregation. He was ordained as a deacon there and held many leadership positions. He also served God as a Gideon and in 1990 joined Campers on Mission sponsored by the Southern Baptist Convention. He, his wife, and grand children traveled across the country with this organization. Their purpose was help churches build, add additional rooms, replace roofs, and paint. They also provided relief to areas after natural disasters. In 1999, he was elected president of this organization. He was happiest when he was with his family. He taught his daughter, Janeen, and grandchildren Jessica and Ricky, how to drive, fish, and ski. He enjoyed taking his family camping and spending time with them. Last year, he was overjoyed with the birth of his great granddaughter, Jordyn. Survivors include: his wife, Amy Salter, his daughter, Janeen McAbee (Richard), his granddaughter, Dr. Jessica Coleman (Jimmy), his grandson, Ricky McAbee, great granddaughter, Jordyn Coleman, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. He was a godly man who was loved by everyone who knew him. Visitation will be held Tuesday evening, June 18 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Thomas Strickland Funeral Home in Pooler, Ga. The funeral will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Pt. Wentworth First Baptist Church located at 402 Pinehurst Place. His remains will lie in state at the church from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. Graveside services immediately follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Friends mays sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes - West Chatham Chapel - 901 W. Hwy. 80 - Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 17, 2019