Home

POWERED BY

Services
Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
912-754-6421
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Boniface Catholic Church
Rosary
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Boniface Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Boniface Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Rohrer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard N. Rohrer


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard N. Rohrer Obituary
Richard N. "Dick" Rohrer, 83 passed away May 14, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital.

The New York native was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and was retired from the trucking industry.

Survivors include his children, Richard Thomas Rohrer (Dorsey), Robin Marie Burrow (Richard), Joseph Warren Rohrer (Connie), Lora Lee Rohrer-Cratty (Bobby); 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Dennis Rohrer; sister, Elaine Diehl; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 9 am to 10:30 am, Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at St. Boniface Catholic Church followed by Rosary Service at 10:30 am and funeral mass at 11 am.

Interment will be private.

Remembrances may be given to St. Boniface Catholic Church Building Fund, 1952 Hwy 21 S., Springfield, GA 31329.

Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home Effingham Chapel (912) 754-6421
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now