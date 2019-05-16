|
|
Richard N. "Dick" Rohrer, 83 passed away May 14, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital.
The New York native was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and was retired from the trucking industry.
Survivors include his children, Richard Thomas Rohrer (Dorsey), Robin Marie Burrow (Richard), Joseph Warren Rohrer (Connie), Lora Lee Rohrer-Cratty (Bobby); 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Dennis Rohrer; sister, Elaine Diehl; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 9 am to 10:30 am, Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at St. Boniface Catholic Church followed by Rosary Service at 10:30 am and funeral mass at 11 am.
Interment will be private.
Remembrances may be given to St. Boniface Catholic Church Building Fund, 1952 Hwy 21 S., Springfield, GA 31329.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home Effingham Chapel (912) 754-6421
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 16, 2019